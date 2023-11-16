Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate 5th wedding anniversary in Europe, share adorable picture

    In the picture, Deepika Padukone gives a kiss on Ranveer Singh's cheek while he smiles looking at the camera. 

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate 5th wedding anniversary in Europe, share adorable picture
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on November 14, 2023.  Yesterday, the couple posted a picture on their social media handles to share a glimpse of their celebration with their fans. The couple is currently on a vacation to Brussels and looked adorable in the picture.

    The post

    In the post, Deepika is seen giving a kiss on her husband's cheek while he smiles looking at the camera. Ranveer and Deepika are in a European town and the 'Simmba' actor looks dapper in black pants, a multicolored sweater, and a black coat. Deepika is dressed in black denim and a grey long coat. Both twined in white shoes and had sling purses. 

    Sharing the picture they wrote, "5 of (infinity sign)". He also tagged Deepika and used heart emoticons. 

    Ranveer-Deepika marriage

    On November 14, 2018, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married after dating for almost a decade. The couple is known for their beautiful love story and heartwarming connection, and their path from dating to exchanging vows is nothing short of a fairytale.

    Professional front

    Deepika Padukone will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' and will play the role of a lady cop. She will also be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film 'Fighter'.

    Ranveer Singh will also do a cameo in 'Singham Again'. He will play the lead in films like Karan Johar's 'Bollywood Takht' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba 2'. 

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 8:58 AM IST
