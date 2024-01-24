Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rani Mukherji gave THIS advice to Saif Ali Khan when he was dating Kareena Kapoor

    Saif Ali Khan reveals Rani Mukerji's advice on balancing work and family in his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Mukerji suggested treating their partnership as 'two heroes in the house,' emphasizing equal contributions

    In an upcoming episode of Tata Play Binge's Now Bingeing, Saif Ali Khan shared a surprising revelation about his relationship with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, including an insightful piece of advice he received from his 'Hum Tum' co-actor Rani Mukerji.

    Saif recently grabbed headlines for his tricep surgery, and during this period, Kareena Kapoor Khan stood by his side, showcasing their strong and royal bond in Bollywood. In the upcoming episode, Saif shed light on a valuable piece of advice he received from Rani Mukerji, which played a significant role in his relationship with Kareena.

    The actor expressed his admiration for Rani Mukerji, describing her as truly amazing, and emphasized that their friendship has only deepened over time. Saif recounted a moment during a shoot with Rani when she was away from her own partner. She suggested to Saif, "Let’s shoot non-stop, finish this, and not take a day off." Rani went on to offer advice on Saif's relationship with Kareena, saying, "You’re going out with Kareena, and I’m so happy. I’ll give you some advice – think of it as two heroes in the house."

    Saif acknowledged that he internalized the essence of Rani's words and continues to follow her advice even today. He highlighted the idea of both partners contributing equally to the well-being of the home. "When one is working, the other is tending to the children," he explained.

    Reflecting on the wisdom of Rani Mukerji's advice, Saif stated that he now understands it was excellent guidance addressing the complexities of gender roles. According to him, Rani was addressing the question of whether it is acceptable for a wife to work extensively while the husband takes care of the children and the house. Saif's interpretation is that Rani wanted to emphasize the acceptance of such roles and urged him to offer Kareena the respect of equality in their relationship.

