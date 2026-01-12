Rani Mukerji celebrates 30 years in Indian cinema in 2026 with Mardaani 3. The milestone inspires her to continue portraying strong, empowered women and delivering meaningful, memorable performances to her fans.

Rani Mukerji is all set to mark 30 glorious years in Indian cinema in 2026 with the release of her highly anticipated film Mardaani 3. The milestone has inspired her to continue delivering impactful performances and meaningful cinema for her audience. She describes this journey as a motivating sign to work harder and stay true to her craft.

A Trailblazing Female Icon of Indian Cinema

Over the past three decades, Rani Mukerji has established herself as one of Indian cinema’s most influential and respected actresses. Known for portraying strong, self-reliant, and empowered women on screen, she has consistently challenged societal stereotypes. Through her roles, Rani has reflected the identity of the modern Indian woman, using cinema as a medium to highlight dignity, equality, and respect.

Mardaani: India’s Biggest Female-Led Franchise

The Mardaani franchise is unique in Indian cinema, being the only successful series centered on a female police officer. With Mardaani 3, the franchise enters its third chapter, having already achieved cult status among audiences. The series has not only entertained but also set benchmarks for female-led action films in the country, proving that women can be central to box-office success in high-octane thrillers.

Rani Mukerji’s Emotional Reflection Ahead of Mardaani 3

Before the release of Mardaani 3, Rani shared a heartfelt note reflecting on her 30-year-long cinematic journey. She expressed that launching the film during this milestone year feels symbolic of her dedication and growth as an actress. Her message underscores her commitment to meaningful storytelling and reinforces her status as a trailblazer and role model for aspiring actors.