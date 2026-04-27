Randeep Hooda is set to return as the fearless cop in 'Inspector Avinash' Season 2 on JioHotstar. The new season, set in 1990s UP, promises a tougher, more dangerous, and darker storyline, pushing the titular character to his limits.

The second season of 'Inspector Avinash' is set to return on JioHotstar soon, with actor Randeep Hooda once again stepping into the role of Inspector Avinash Mishra. The crime drama, set in 1990s Uttar Pradesh, will continue the story of the fearless cop as he faces a tougher and more dangerous phase in his life.

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Makers recently unveiled the first look, giving a glimpse of intense action, confrontations and a darker storyline for the new season. The upcoming season is expected to raise the stakes, with Avinash being pushed to his limits both personally and professionally. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Randeep Hooda on Reprising His Role

Talking about returning as the lead character, Hooda, as per a release, said, "Avinash Mishra is not just a character, he's a force shaped by his circumstances. Given the massive love for the character and the show in season 1, the return of the show has been eagerly awaited by the audiences."

"This season, you'll see the character tested in ways that go beyond the badge; it's more personal, more relentless, and far more dangerous. I'm excited for audiences to witness what's coming," he added.

Star-Studded Cast

Apart from Hooda, the series also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneesh Duggal, Shalin Bhanot and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.

Production and Direction

Presented by Jio Studios, the show is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neerraj Pathak and Krishan Chowdhry. It is directed by Neerraj Pathak and written by Neerraj Pathak, Sanjay Massom and Sammeer Arora. (ANI)