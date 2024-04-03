Randeep Hooda claims Alia Bhatt is 'unfairly targeted' by Kangana Ranaut

We all know how much Kangana Ranaut dislikes Alia Bhatt and often criticises her. Now, Randeep Hooda finally decided to comment on the Kangana Ranaut-Alia Bhatt rivalry. Kangana has not been shy about criticising Alia over the years and she also trolled Alia for her performance in 'Gully Boy' shortly after its release. In a new interview, Randeep discussed the feud and claimed that his 'Highway' co-star is being 'unfairly' targeted.

Randeep Hooda's statement

Randeep said that while making the film 'Highway', he formed a spiritual link with Alia. He said that he is not sure if it is the same for her, but he can just speak for himself. He stated that he has noticed that she has always attempted new things and he stood up for her genuinely because she was unfairly targeted and 'unbecoming' of Kangana to criticize a colleague.

Randeep explained that targeting fellow actors, colleagues, or fraternity over things you feel you did not receive, even though he believes you did receive a lot from this industry, is simply unbecoming. "I felt compelled to do it, and I did".

Randeep took a stand for Alia in 2019

In 2019, Kangana described Alia's acting in Gully Boy as 'mediocre' and admitted to the photographers that she was embarrassed and said that Gully Boy's performance was unparalleled, featuring a snappy and phat female. "Please spare me the disgrace of Bollywood's concept of a feisty girl, female empowerment, and outstanding acting. The media has overemphasized the affection between children in films. Stop rewarding mediocre performance, or the bar will never be lifted," she said.

Alia accepted her criticism and complimented her on her honesty. Randeep praised her reaction on Twitter, which is now known as X. "Dear @aliaa08," I'm so glad you're not letting the opinions of extremely infrequent actors and chronic victims affect you and your work... compliments to you for your ongoing efforts to outdo yourself," he wrote.