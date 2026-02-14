Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the first anniversary of his lifestyle brand 'ARKS' by visiting his Bandra store. He impressed fashion enthusiasts with his stylish outfit. The actor is also set to star in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War'.

It's a special day for Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as his lifestyle brand 'ARKS' completed one year today. Marking the first anniversary of his brand, Ranbir on Saturday afternoon stepped out in the city to visit his Bandra store, where a lot of activities were planned. Before entering the outlet, he met with paps, fan and happily posed for them.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ranbir's Anniversary Look

And as expected, he once again won the hearts of fashion aficionados with his look. He was seen donning a warm-toned orange and brown plaid overshirt layered over a light grey crew-neck T-shirt. He paired the shirt with cream pants and white shoes. His tinted glasses elevated his overall look. The wristwatch and stud earring further enhance the outfit, giving it a refined, stylish presence. His fresh haircut brings a clean, defined edge to his overall appearance.

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic 'Ramayana.'

Love and War

Interestingly, the husband-and-wife duo Ranbir and Alia also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love and War,' which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies." It came with the signatures of the lead trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)