    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' trailer to release one week before film's release, details here

    It is believed that the makers want to spend the next two weeks developing curiosity and enthusiasm around the Ranbir Kapoor film as the trailer promises to be hard-hitting and violent, which will undoubtedly surprise viewers. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 6:57 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal' is one of the most talked about and awaited movie. The film's teaser was released last month and has already garnered a lot of hype. Fans have been drawn to Ranbir's gruff and bloody appearance, his obvious connection with Rashmika Mandanna, the onscreen father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Ranbir, and Bobby Deol's never-before-seen persona. While fans are waiting for the trailer of the film to be released, it is assumed that they have to wait a little longer. It is said that the trailer will be released on November 23, 2023, a week before the film's release. 

    The reason

    It is believed that the makers want to spend the next two weeks developing curiosity and enthusiasm around the Ranbir Kapoor film. The trailer promises to be hard-hitting and violent, which will undoubtedly surprise viewers. 

    First song out

    The first song from the film's album, 'Hua Main', was released yesterday, and it has caused quite a stir for Ranbir and Rashmika's liplocks. While all of this has heightened interest in the picture, it appears that we will have to wait sometime before seeing the much-anticipated trailer.

    About 'Animal'

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-wrote, edited, and directed Animal, a forthcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri feature in the film. 

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
