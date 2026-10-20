West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari has declared the upcoming Bollywood epic 'Ramayana', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, tax-free in the state. The announcement was made during Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata attended by the film's cast.

'Ramayana' to be tax-free in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the upcoming Bollywood movie Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, will be made tax-free in the state. He announced this as the cast joined him in Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Announcing the tax exemption, Adhikari said that ‘Ramayana’ would join other films that have received tax-free status in the state. He also spoke about the possibility of films based on other Indian epics and mythological figures. “‘The Ramayana’ film has been made tax-free. ‘The Kerala Story’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Bengal Files’, all of these will be or have been made tax-free, and the same will apply to ‘Ramayana’. In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata,” the West bengal CM told ANI.

The CM also expressed grief over the incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Chorbagan area and extended his support to the affected family. “We also carry a deep pain in our hearts regarding the incident at the Durga Puja pandal in the Chorbagan area. From this very stage, we offered prayers for those affected as well. We observed a moment of silence. Everyone stands with the grieving family,” he said.

Organised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad at Central Park in Salt Lake, the celebrations were held around the theme ‘Ram Er Ayodhya – Ram Ki Ayodhya’. Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and actor Ravie Dubey were also present at the event.

'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Tiwari and produced by Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic.

'Truth and goodness triumph': Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir, who plays Lord Ram in the epic, thanked the CM and the people present for welcoming the film's team to Kolkata for the festival. “It is a matter of great happiness and good fortune for us to come to this sacred land of Kolkata and celebrate Dussehra with all of you,” Ranbir said.

Sharing his message on the occasion, the actor said Dussehra reminds people that truth and goodness ultimately prevail, regardless of how powerful evil may be. “Dussehra reminds us of a very beautiful thing: no matter how powerful evil may be, ultimately, truth and goodness triumph,” he said.

Ranbir also urged people to spread love and happiness and continue following the path of truth. “So, spread love, spread happiness, and try to always remain on the path of truth. On behalf of the ‘Ramayana’ team, I would like to wish all of you a happy Dussehra. Jai Shri Ram,” he added.

Yash recalls Kolkata connection

Yash, who portrays Ravana in the film, spoke about his personal connection with Kolkata and recalled how his journey in theatre began in the city around 2004-2005. “Today, I have come here as a film actor. I am feeling very happy,” he said.

Recalling his early days, the actor said he had travelled to Kolkata by train after getting an opportunity to work backstage in theatre during the Narendra Festival. “The last time I came here by train was, I think, in 2004 or 2005. My journey in theatre began here for the first time,” Yash said.

The actor also remembered enjoying Kolkata's sweets during that visit, particularly rasgullas and gulab jamuns. “From breakfast until the evening, I ate so many sweets. I still remember it to this day — those rasgullas, gulab jamuns and so many other sweets,” he said.

Praising the city's people, Yash added that both its sweets and its people were warm and welcoming. He also thanked the audience for welcoming the ‘Ramayana’ team.

Connecting the film's message with the significance of Dussehra, Yash said, “The significance of Dussehra is the victory of good over evil. Good always triumphs. Let’s go, let’s walk towards it.”

Event highlights and film release details

The celebrations featured a larger-than-life statue of Lord Ram, immersive visual displays, cultural presentations and a drone light show.

Chief Minister Adhikari participated in the traditional Ravan Dahan ceremony, setting fire to a 60-foot effigy of Ravana.

The event connected the festival's traditional message with the upcoming film's portrayal of the Ramayana, one of India's best-known epics.

Part 1 of the film will release worldwide on November 5 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India and will be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market. (ANI)