Rapper Badshah defended Daler Mehndi after a minister criticized his Uttarakhand performance. Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma also backed the veteran singer, revealing he recently had surgery and has been unwell, calling for empathy.

Rapper Badshah has extended his support to Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi following the controversy over his performance at an event in Uttarakhand, saying artists who have contributed significantly to the music industry deserve dignity and respect.

Badshah took to social media to defend the veteran singer after Mehndi faced criticism over his on-stage appearance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal. The controversy erupted after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal alleged that the singer appeared disoriented and was lip-syncing during his performance. “Daler Mehndi paaji is a legend. Period. You can express disappointment. But publicly humiliating an artist who has given so much to our music industry is extremely disheartening. Legends deserve dignity. Especially when they're vulnerable. Respect. Always,” Badshah wrote.

Support Pours in From Industry

The controversy gained another dimension after Daler Mehndi's brother, singer Mika Singh, shared a video message on Tuesday, suggesting that the singer's health could explain his speech during the performance. Mika revealed that Daler Mehndi had undergone an operation recently and had been unwell for the past two years. He also defended his brother against allegations that he had consumed alcohol. “I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way,” Mika said.

Mika's clarification prompted several members of the entertainment industry to express support for the veteran singer and call for greater empathy towards artists. Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma also shared a message backing Daler Mehndi, highlighting the importance of kindness and understanding when someone's health struggles may not be publicly known. “@thedalermehndiofficial paji went through some serious surgery which people don’t know. All we need is to be little kinder towards each other. We don’t know what someone is going through. Thank you @mikas ingh paji for the clarification. May God bless Daler paji. We love you Daler paji,” Kapil wrote on Instagram.

Minister Criticises Performance

The row began after a video of Daler Mehndi's performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Uttarakhand went viral. The event was organised as part of the Navratri festivities. Speaking to ANI on Sunday evening, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal criticised the singer's performance, alleging that Mehndi appeared disoriented on stage and was not singing live. “He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn’t do justice to their art…He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered Rs 35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment,” Uniyal said. (ANI)