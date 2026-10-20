Camila Mendes will return to star in and produce 'Upgraded 2', the sequel to the 2024 romantic comedy. Production is slated to begin this month in Italy with Becca Gleason directing. The film will be available worldwide on Prime Video.

Camila Mendes is officially returning to reprise her role and take on producing duties for Amazon MGM Studios’ forthcoming feature 'Upgraded 2', with production slated to begin this month in Italy. Becca Gleason is set to direct the follow-up to the 2024 original romantic comedy, which starred Camila Mendes as Ana, an art auction house intern whose path changes dramatically after a first-class flight upgrade to London, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel will be available worldwide on Prime Video. While specific plot details have not yet been shared for 'Upgraded 2', the script is written by Luke Roberts and Justin Matthews, who also penned the first film.

Behind The Scenes

The production lineup features Mike Karz and Bill Bindley for Gulfstream Pictures, along with Camila Mendes and Rachel Matthews for Honor Role. Additional producers include Lena Roklin for Luber Roklin Entertainment and Piers Tempest for Tempo Production.

The original 'Upgraded' film, directed by Carlson Young and co-starring Archie Renaux and Marisa Tomei, launched on Prime Video in February 2024.