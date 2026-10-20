Actor Gajraj Rao shared his harrowing experience with taxi rides in Jaipur via an Instagram post. He detailed speeding drivers, phone use while driving, and non-functional seat belts, humorously questioning the city's road safety standards.

Actor Gajraj Rao has shared a humorous yet concerning account of his taxi rides in Jaipur, describing speeding drivers, phone calls behind the wheel and non-functional seat belts in rented Toyota Innova cars. The actor recounted the experiences in an Instagram post titled “Jigyasa" while asking residents whether such taxi rides were common in the city.

Rao, who recently spent a few days in Jaipur for a film project, described how drivers appeared to navigate traffic at breakneck speed, even while speaking on their phones. His account combined his characteristic humour with concerns about road safety and the condition of vehicles used for commercial travel.

“Most drivers drive as if a dinosaur were chasing them!” Rao wrote, describing the pace at which the taxis were driven.

'A KBC Glare': Rao Recounts Alarming Journey

Recounting one particular journey, Rao said the driver continued a casual phone conversation while speeding through the city. Rao said he politely pointed out that talking on the phone while driving was unsafe and could also make them late for the shoot. The driver's reaction, however, became the highlight of his anecdote.

“The driver gave me a glare as if I’d suggested the wrong answer to a contestant during the ‘Phone-a-Friend’ round of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), costing him his seven-crore-rupee prize!” he wrote.

Although the call ended, the driving did not become any less alarming, according to the actor. “Then the call ended, but the car didn’t stop!” Rao added, describing how the vehicle continued over red lights, potholes and speed breakers. He also noted that the driver kept looking at him through the rear-view mirror.

The bumpy ride left a lasting impression on the actor, who wrote, “The jolts from the speed breakers reminded me of my late grandmother three times over!”

Non-Functional 'Archaeological' Seat Belts

Beyond the speeding and phone use, Rao raised concerns about the condition of the middle-row seat belts in several vehicles he travelled in. “In nearly four or five cars, the middle-row seat belts had been preserved like archaeological relics from Harappa and Mohenjo-daro… completely non-functional!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gajraj Rao (@gajrajrao)

According to Rao, drivers repeatedly dismissed his concerns about wearing seat belts, with one reportedly claiming that passengers did not use them locally. One driver allegedly went further, assuring the actor that wearing a seat belt could actually result in a traffic fine. Rao humorously wrote, “Being from Rajputana doesn’t mean you have to put your life on the line everywhere you go!”

The actor's account drew a response from fellow actor Gurfateh Pirzada, who commented, “Satyavachan sir."

Rao ended his post by directly addressing Jaipur residents and asking whether his experience reflected a wider problem or simply bad luck. “People of Jaipur, please tell me… are all Innova taxis like this, or is it just my luck that’s gone bad?” he wrote.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Gajraj Rao made his return to 'Dupahiya' Season 2. Set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, the new season brings back Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma.

Actor and Bhojpuri singer Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, also joined the cast. The story once again follows the people of Dhadakpur as they deal with a new set of problems. The second season premiered worldwide on Prime Video on October 1. (ANI)