Ranbir Kapoor's photo from France goes VIRAL; fans express concern

Ranbir Kapoor, a prominent Bollywood star, has recently garnered attention after a viral photo from France surfaced online. Fans expressed concern over his appearance, commenting on his tired look. Amid this, Ranbir is gearing up for major projects like Ramayana and Love And War

Ranbir Kapoor has been in the spotlight consistently, especially since the release of Animal last year. His constant presence in the media has led to scrutiny. Recently, a photo of the actor taken in France went viral, sparking concerns among netizens about his appearance, with some commenting that he seemed to have lost his charm and looked tired.

The viral image, originally shared by a fan on social media and later surfacing on Reddit, featured Ranbir in a coordinated set and a cap, sporting a salt-and-pepper beard. This triggered numerous reactions online. One person remarked that Ranbir appeared to have aged quickly post-Sanju, and another compared him to Shahid Kapoor, suggesting Shahid looked younger due to healthier lifestyle choices. A different comment highlighted that Ranbir's face seemed to have lost its charm, while another referred to him affectionately as Bunny, expressing surprise at his aged look. Some fans voiced concern, questioning if the actor was okay, with one stating that he looked tired. However, many defended Ranbir, reminding everyone that he is now 41 years old and naturally wouldn’t look the same as before.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He is also gearing up for the film Love And War, which will reunite him with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Fans have eagerly awaited updates since the film's announcement earlier this year. Recently, the makers confirmed that the film is scheduled to release on March 20, 2026, coinciding with significant festivals such as Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa, aiming to capitalize on the holiday season.

Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement for the project. She shared that the opportunity to work with Bhansali again was a privilege, highlighting his attention to detail as one of the reasons she was looking forward to it.

As a fan herself, Alia expressed her anticipation to see her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, collaborating with Bhansali after many years. She wondered about the dynamic of this reunion, excited to witness the magic on-screen. Alia also mentioned her excitement about reuniting with Vicky Kaushal and how Ranbir and Vicky had previously worked together successfully in Sanju.

As per reports, Love And War will begin filming in early October, with Ranbir Kapoor starting first and Vicky Kaushal expected to join by October 10.

