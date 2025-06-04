The Rana Naidu Season 2 trailer teases intense action, family drama, and a fierce rivalry, with Rana Daggubati facing Arjun Rampal and his father in a gripping showdown.

The trailer of Rana Naidu Season 2 is finally out, and it is filled with action, drama, and emotional tension.

The two-minute-forty-four-second trailer shows Rana Daggubati's character taking on a dangerous final mission while dealing with family issues and facing off against a new rival, played by Arjun Rampal.

Shared on Instagram by the makers on Tuesday, the trailer gives a quick look at what fans can expect in the new season. Rana is seen trying to leave behind his violent past for his family. He tells his wife, played by Surveen Chawla, that he is quitting. But things take a sharp turn as he finds himself in a new fight--this time against his own father, Naga Naidu, played by Venkatesh Daggubati.

New Faces and a Fierce Rivalry

The trailer also introduces new characters, including Arjun Rampal, and hints at a brutal showdown between him and Rana.

Apart from the two stars, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajat Kapoor, Tanuj Virwani, and Dino Morea are also part of the show.

The show, an official adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan, had sparked reactions during its first season due to bold content and strong language.

Rana Naidu is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma. It is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global.

The second season is set to premiere on June 13 on Netflix.

