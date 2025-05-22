Netflix Upcoming Web Series: The release date for the second season of Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's explosive web series 'Rana Naidu' has been revealed. The series' makers have amplified the excitement of viewers eagerly awaiting it through social media. Not only that, but the makers have also released a promo as a gift for the fans of the series. On Wednesday (May 21) night, the makers announced the streaming date of 'Rana Naidu Season 2' on social media, writing, “Rana Naidu is back with Season 2. Bigger...Bolder...Better.”

When will 'Rana Naidu' Season 2 release?

The makers also wrote in their post that the streaming of 'Rana Naidu Season 2' will start from June 13th. Viewers will be able to enjoy this series on Netflix. Talking about the story, the teaser of this series was released earlier this year. According to it, Rana wants to secure his family's future before getting out of the fixing business. But soon he gets entangled in the struggles of his people, and he is threatened by a ruthless underworld man from his past.

Web series 'Rana Naidu' is based on an American drama

The first season of 'Rana Naidu' was streamed from March 10, 2023, in which 10 episodes were streamed. This series is the official Indian adaptation of the American crime drama 'Ray Donovan', which was telecast in 2013. Karan Anshuman is the creator of this action crime drama. Apart from Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, the first season of the series featured actors like Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Rajesh Jais, Priya Banerjee, and Surveen Chawla. In the second season, apart from Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, and Kriti Kharbanda will also have important roles.