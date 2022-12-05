Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra in Dubai: Actress shares her vacay pictures, videos from her fancy cruise

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    You simply cannot look away from Priyanka Chopra's latest social media post from her opulent cruise trip in Dubai. Actress is seen enjoying a glass of champagne under the beautiful sunset. 

    While on vacation in Dubai, Priyanka Chopra is living it up. Fans of the desi girl are raving about how beautiful she is and how she posted her vacation photos on her Instagram profile.

    Priyanka Chopra, who enjoys travelling, looked really hot and elegant, and one may get big fashion inspiration from her for the trip. (Video)

    You can't help but stare at Priyanka as she enjoys an opulent cruise in this lovely orange monokini.

    She may also be seen sipping champagne while admiring the lovely sunset. It appeared to be the ideal movie setting. Because Priyanka Chopra always makes time for herself and enjoys a luxurious vacation, her trip also speaks volumes about self-love and care.

    Priyanka most recently went to a celebration of Bollywood film fans in Dubai where several Bollywood celebs were also present. Fans couldn't stop applauding when they saw Priyanka and Shah Rukh Khan together after they both earned awards.

    As she has embraced parenthood, Priyanka is experiencing the best time of her life. She frequently teases her followers by giving them only a partial look at her, leaving them eager to see how cute she is.

    On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra declared her commitment to Jee Le Zaraa and expressed optimism that filming will begin soon.

    While all this has been happening, Priyanka has continued promoting her products and running her thriving new businesses. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for three years and are one of Hollywood's most perfect couples.

