    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Mumbai, London for THESE many days

    Ranbir Kapoor preps for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' after the success of 'Animal.' Filming in Mumbai and London, Kapoor, committed to his role as Lord Ram, abstains from vices. Sunny Deol joins as Lord Hanuman

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor is currently celebrating the success of his recent release, 'Animal,' an action crime film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which proved to be a box office hit. Moving forward, Kapoor is gearing up for his next project, Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film, 'Ramayana.'

    According to reports from The Times of India, the shooting for 'Ramayana' is set to commence soon, with extensive filming planned in cities like Mumbai and London. The sources reveal that Kapoor will dedicate around 60 days to shooting in Mumbai, followed by a subsequent schedule in London. The iconic Lanka portions of the film will be captured in the English capital over another 60-day period. Joining Kapoor in this schedule will be actor Yash.

    Interestingly, to fully immerse himself in the role of Lord Ram, Ranbir Kapoor has voluntarily abstained from alcohol, non-vegetarian food, and late-night parties, showcasing his commitment and dedication to the character.

    In an update, it was revealed that veteran actor Sunny Deol has been cast to portray the role of Lord Hanuman in 'Ramayana.' The source emphasized the significance of Deol's casting, stating, 'Sunny Deol is all charged up to have gotten a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman. It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction.'

    ALSO READ: 'Thankfully he was single', Parineeti Chopra recounts her first meeting with Raghav Chaddha

    Sunny Deol is set to appear in a guest role in 'Ramayana: Part One,' with plans for a more substantial presence in the second and third parts of the epic trilogy. The source expressed confidence that, following in the footsteps of Dara Singh, Sunny Deol will become synonymous with the character of Lord Hanuman in modern times.

    The stellar cast of 'Ramayana' includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Lara Dutta portraying Kaikeyi. Talks are also underway with Vijay Sethupathi for the role of Vibhishana, adding another layer of excitement to this much-anticipated cinematic endeavor. With the fusion of talented actors and a compelling storyline, 'Ramayana' is poised to capture the audience's imagination and create a memorable cinematic experience.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 5:55 PM IST
