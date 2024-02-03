Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Thankfully he was single', Parineeti Chopra recounts her first meeting with Raghav Chaddha

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha charmed hearts with their destined London encounter. Parineeti swiftly googled Raghav's details after a Republic Day breakfast, confirming he was single

    Thankfully he was single', Parineeti Chopra recounts her first meeting with Raghav Chaddha ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    Revisiting their encounter, Parineeti shared that she felt a cosmic connection with Raghav right from the very first day they met. The dynamic duo, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony in Udaipur last year, continue to captivate hearts with their enchanting love story. In a recent discussion with the ICC Young Leaders Forum, Parineeti shared a delightful anecdote about their initial meeting and the measures she took to ensure he was the one for her. The 'Ishaqzaade' actress disclosed that their paths first crossed in London, where they were both honored for their outstanding achievements.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Reflecting on their encounter, Parineeti expressed her belief that their union was fated right from the start. The actress recounted an incident during a breakfast on Republic Day in London when she and Raghav found themselves seated together for half an hour. It was during this breakfast that she realized he was the life partner she had been searching for.

    ALSO READ: Mystery shrouds 'death' model of Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer; 'missing' family ignites social buzz

    Parineeti then confessed to hastily retreating to her hotel room to conduct a swift Google search on Raghav's age, marital status, and other pertinent details. 'Thankfully, he was single,' she exclaimed. Expressing her relief that everything fell into place, Parineeti acknowledged that their subsequent conversations felt right, marking the inception of their connection from the very first day.

    Just a few days ago, Parineeti made her live singing debut at the Mumbai Festival 2024. Raghav shared images from the concert, showcasing her on stage in an all-black ensemble. In the caption, Raghav affectionately referred to her as 'My rock star, my nightingale, my melody queen,' highlighting her prowess as a trained classical singer. He expressed his excitement as she embarked on a new musical journey, cheering her on with unwavering support.

    The couple, who exchanged vows on September 24 in a lavish Udaipur ceremony, continues to epitomize love and companionship. Their grand Punjabi celebration was attended by notable figures, including Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and political leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Parineeti radiated elegance in a stunning golden bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra adorned with jewelry featuring green stones, while Raghav opted for designs by Pawan Sachdeva for this joyous occasion.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mystery shrouds 'death' model of Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer; 'missing' family ignites social media buzz

    Mystery shrouds 'death' model of Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer; 'missing' family ignites social buzz

    Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover opens up on daughter Devi's heart surgery; Read on ATG

    'Fighter' actor Karan Singh Grover opens up on daughter Devi's heart surgery; Read on

    Queen Elizabeth's custom Range Rover hits sales floor - Unveiling the jaw dropping royal price tag avv

    Queen Elizabeth's custom Range Rover hits sales floor - Unveiling the jaw dropping royal price tag

    Iyer in Arabia: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh starrer promises a family entertainer rkn

    Iyer in Arabia Review: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh starrer promises a family entertainer

    'Squid Game 2' first look: Makers give sneak peek into show's upcoming season, shares video and pictures RKK

    'Squid Game 2' first look: Makers give sneak peek into show's upcoming season, shares video and pictures

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: KSIDC Start-up incubation center at UL Cyber Park to be closed soon rkn

    Kerala: KSIDC Start-up incubation center at UL Cyber Park to be closed soon

    Kindle or Tinder? Supreme Court judge sparks hilarious mix-up, courtroom laughter ensues AJR

    Kindle or Tinder? Supreme Court judge sparks hilarious mix-up, courtroom laughter ensues

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96: First prize is Rs 10 crore! Check prize structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96: First prize is Rs 10 crore! Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

    Mystery shrouds 'death' model of Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer; 'missing' family ignites social media buzz

    Mystery shrouds 'death' model of Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer; 'missing' family ignites social buzz

    Bengaluru Traffic Police take strict measures, impose Rs 9.48 lakh in fines near schools, colleges

    Bengaluru Traffic Police take strict measures, impose Rs 9.48 lakh in fines near schools, colleges

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon