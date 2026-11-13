Bhuvan Bam's popular series Dhindora returns for its second season on Netflix this November 20. The new trailer showcases Titu Mama's chaotic adventures, now joined by Sanjeeda Sheikh as Kavita Mami in an expanded, larger-than-life narrative.

Dhindora Season 2 Trailer Out: Bhuvan Bam Returns With More Chaos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): The trailer of Bhuvan Bam-starrer 'Dhindora' second season was unveiled on Friday. The upcoming season brings back the madcap world of BB Ki Vines, where Bhuvan Bam, India’s first and biggest creator, plays an entire family of characters. Leading the chaos is the fan-favourite Titu Mama, the ever-unlucky uncle who keeps landing in situations he never signed up for. He is joined by Babloo ji, Janki, Sameer and Bancho, all played by Bhuvan, and by a very important new addition to the family: Sanjeeda Sheikh as Kavita Mami, Titu Mama’s wife.

Bringing his world to Netflix, actor and creator Bhuvan Bam shared, “When I first created these characters, I wanted them to be outlandish yet familiar, and that remains at the heart of BB Ki Vines. Titu Mama has always had a talent for finding himself in situations he absolutely did not sign up for, and this time, he’s trying to make peace with his in-laws, which, as you can imagine, comes with its own set of complications! Partnering with Netflix has allowed us to take the BB Ki Vines universe to a much bigger canvas, where we could push our ideas further while staying true to the soul and humour of Dhindora. Season 2 takes the chaos up a notch, and I can’t wait for audiences to see Titu Mama back in action. After all, when Titu Mama is involved, peace is never really an option!”

On joining the Dhindora family as Kavita Mami, Sanjeeda Sheikh says, “What drew me to Kavita was that she can hold her own with Titu Mama. He’s always got an explanation ready, and she’s usually the one person in the room who can see right through it. I had a lot of fun playing that equation with Bhuvan. Audiences have known Titu Mama for years, and I’m excited for them to finally meet the woman who knows him best.”

Sneha Shetty Kohli, who steered this season’s chaos from behind the camera, says, "One of the most exciting aspects of directing this season was bringing a fresh scale, energy and vibrancy to an already much-loved world. Making my directorial debut with this project made the experience even more special. From bizarre action sequences to colourful song-and-dance moments, every day brought something exciting. Introducing new characters and exploring their dynamics with familiar favourites was equally rewarding. Above all, capturing Bhuvan’s inimitable humour while retaining the essence of this beloved universe was an absolute joy for me."

The second season will be out on Netflix on November 20. (ANI)