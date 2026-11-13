Netflix’s animated smash KPop Demon Hunters will launch the 61-show Golden World Tour in 2027. Featuring the trio Huntr/x, the global arena tour will span North America and Europe, blending animation with live-action performance techniques.

Animated Hit KPop Demon Hunters To Launch Golden World Tour in 2027

Netflix's global hit animated film ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is set to take its music and characters to arena stages worldwide with the announcement of the Golden World Tour, which will begin on June 5, 2027, in Baltimore, the streaming platform and AEG Presents said on Friday, Variety reported.

The tour will feature the film's animated K-pop trio Huntr/x, comprising Rumi, Mira and Zoey, in a live arena production. The first phase of the tour includes 61 performances across 35 cities, with dates announced for North America and Europe.

The North American leg will open at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore and continue through the summer, with performances scheduled at venues including Newark's Prudential Center, Chicago's United Center, Atlanta's State Farm Arena and Dallas' American Airlines Center. The tour will also include two performances at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Canada, on June 26. Los Angeles will host three shows at Crypto.com Arena on July 30 and 31, while the North American leg will conclude at the Tacoma Dome on August 14, as per the outlet.

The European leg will begin on September 1 at Hallenstadion in Zurich and travel through Milan, Amsterdam, Vienna, Berlin, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Oslo, Cologne, Brussels, Paris and Dublin. The United Kingdom leg will open on October 12 at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, followed by performances in Birmingham and Manchester. The European schedule will conclude with three shows at London's The O2 on October 22 and 23.

Dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America are yet to be announced. Across 2027 and 2028, the tour is expected to reach nearly 50 cities and feature more than 150 performances, Variety reported.