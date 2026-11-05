As Ramayana: Part 1 releases in theatres, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are making headlines as Lord Rama and Ravana. Their reported net worths reveal two different journeys to superstardom and financial success

Ranbir Kapoor has an estimated net worth of around Rs 475 crore, according to media reports. Over nearly two decades in Bollywood, the actor has built his fortune through blockbuster films, brand endorsements, investments and real estate.

From Rockstar and Barfi! to Sanju, Brahmastra and Animal, Ranbir has demonstrated his versatility across genres while strengthening his commercial standing. His performances have earned critical acclaim, while his films have helped establish him as one of Hindi cinema's most sought-after leading men.

His reported assets include luxury properties in Mumbai and a collection of premium cars. With Ramayana, Ranbir is stepping into one of the most significant roles of his career, bringing the story of Lord Rama to a new generation of audiences.

Yash's Net Worth: The Rise of a Pan-India Superstar

Yash's estimated net worth is reportedly between Rs 50 crore and Rs 60 crore, according to media reports. The Kannada superstar's journey from regional cinema to nationwide fame is closely linked to the phenomenal success of the KGF franchise.

KGF: Chapter 1 introduced Yash to a wider audience, while KGF: Chapter 2 cemented his position as a pan-India box-office force. The success of the films significantly increased his market value and opened up opportunities for major brand endorsements and bigger projects.

Beyond acting, Yash has interests in film production through Monster Mind Creations. He reportedly owns a luxury duplex in Bengaluru and several high-end vehicles. His business ventures and growing influence in the film industry could further expand his wealth in the coming years.

Ramayana: Comparing Their Reported Fees and Financial Stakes

The release of Ramayana: Part 1 brings renewed attention to the earnings of its two leading stars. According to media reports, Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly earning Rs 150 crore for both instalments of the epic, while Yash's reported remuneration is around Rs 100 crore.

These figures have not been officially confirmed by the actors or the film's producers. Yash's financial involvement is particularly interesting because he is also a co-producer, giving him a stake beyond his performance as Ravana.

While Ranbir's reported net worth is significantly higher, Yash's growing production portfolio and commercial influence could change the comparison over time.

With Ramayana now arriving in cinemas, both actors are entering a new chapter in their careers. Ranbir brings years of Bollywood success to the role of Rama, while Yash brings the massive fan following he built through KGF to his portrayal of Ravana.