Telugu film director Boyapati Srinu cast his vote in Guntur for the ZPTC and MPTC elections. His presence at the polling station drew crowds as voting continues amid police security across various districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Director Boyapati Srinu Casts Vote in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu film director Boyapati Srinu cast his vote along with his family members at a polling station in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday as polling was underway for the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections. Srinu visited the Zilla Parishad High School polling station in Pedakakani mandal of Ponnur constituency in Guntur district, along with his family, and participated in the voting process. The director's presence attracted the attention of residents, who enthusiastically approached him for photographs.

Election Updates Across Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, polling is underway in four mandals of the Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency in Anakapalli district: Payakaraopeta, Nakkapalli, S Rayavaram and Kotauratla, amid police security. Polling for the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections began at 7 am on Thursday. The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has scheduled polling for November 5 from 7 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 7, while repolling, if required, will be held on November 6.