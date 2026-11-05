Cricketer KL Rahul wished his wife Athiya Shetty a happy birthday with a heartfelt social media post, while her father Suniel Shetty shared an emotional tribute reflecting on their bond and family milestones.

KL Rahul's Birthday Tribute to Athiya Shetty

Indian cricketer KL Rahul penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife and actor Athiya Shetty, calling her his "biggest blessing" and expressing his love for her on her special day. Rahul shared a romantic message along with a series of pictures featuring Athiya, giving fans a glimpse of their cherished moments together. "Happy birthday wifey You fill my heart with love and my life with meaning. You're my biggest blessing. Love you @athiyashetty," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

The first photograph shared by Rahul showed Athiya sitting on his lap as the couple looked into each other's eyes. He also posted several solo pictures of the actress, capturing some of her lovely moments.

Suniel Shetty's Emotional Birthday Wish

Athiya also received an emotional birthday wish from her father, actor Suniel Shetty, who shared childhood photographs of his daughter along with a heartfelt note. Reflecting on his daughter's journey, Suniel said that no matter how old she gets, he would always see her as the little girl he could never say no to. "No matter how old you get, a part of me will always see that little girl I could never say no to. And now watching you build your own little world, I realise some things never change…Happy birthday my baby. Love you more than I could ever put into words. @athiyashetty," he wrote.

Family Life and Milestones

Athiya tied the knot with KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at her father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 on Instagram and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March. On Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn."Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/Ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post. (ANI)

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