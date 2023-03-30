Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh

Adipurush's makers have released a new poster for the film on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The poster features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage.

The film upholds the virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram, which include Dharma, Courage, and Sacrifice, as shown in the exquisite poster. Prabhas captioned the new Adipurush poster, "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram."

When Ram Navami commemorates Lord Shri Ram's birth anniversary and the beginning of righteousness, the creators disclose a crucial divine symbol representing dharma formation to defeat adharma.

About Adipurush

Adipurush is one of the year's most anticipated films, with Prabhas playing Raghava, the king of Ayodhya, as the lead character. Raghava's trip to Lanka to rescue his wife Janaki (played by Kriti Sanon) from Lankesh is depicted in the narrative, which takes place 7,000 years ago. Lankesh, the main antagonist, is played by Saif Ali Khan, who makes his Telugu film debut with Adipurush. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, will be released worldwide on June 16, 2023 by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.



