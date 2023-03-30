Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh

    Adipurush's makers have released a new poster for the film on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The poster features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage.
     

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 7:57 AM IST

    The creators of Adipurush have given fans a unique poster of the film today. The heavenly poster of Adipurush has now been released on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami! The epic opus, which will be released on June 16, 2023, features an ensemble cast that includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others.

    On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, the creators of 'Adipurush' release a beautiful poster of the film with the glimmer of lights and echo of the chants. The poster has Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang kneeling down to them.

    Also Read: RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

    The film upholds the virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram, which include Dharma, Courage, and Sacrifice, as shown in the exquisite poster. Prabhas captioned the new Adipurush poster, "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

    When Ram Navami commemorates Lord Shri Ram's birth anniversary and the beginning of righteousness, the creators disclose a crucial divine symbol representing dharma formation to defeat adharma.

    Also Read: Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for owning 'copyright' on her stage performances

    About Adipurush
    Adipurush is one of the year's most anticipated films, with Prabhas playing Raghava, the king of Ayodhya, as the lead character. Raghava's trip to Lanka to rescue his wife Janaki (played by Kriti Sanon) from Lankesh is depicted in the narrative, which takes place 7,000 years ago. Lankesh, the main antagonist, is played by Saif Ali Khan, who makes his Telugu film debut with Adipurush. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, will be released worldwide on June 16, 2023 by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.
     
     

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 7:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai grabs eyeballs with embellished pink ethnic ensemble vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai grabs eyeballs with embellished pink ethnic ensemble

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan's birthday bash AHA

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for 'owning' copyright on her stage performances vma

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for owning 'copyright' on her stage performances

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Actress Lachu Gram reveals her relationship with film director anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Actress Lachu Gram reveals her relationship with film director

    Recent Stories

    Have these three coffee-infused drinks to aid your weight loss journey vma

    Have these three coffee-infused drinks to aid your weight loss journey

    3 useful painkillers that are easily available in your kitchens vma

    3 useful painkillers that are easily available in your kitchens

    Happy Ram Navami 2023: Best wishes, messages, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook status to share on Chaitra Navratri RBA

    Happy Ram Navami 2023: Best wishes, messages, greetings, Whatsapp/Facebook status to share on Chaitra Navratri

    Daily Horoscope for March 30 2023 Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Aries Gemini Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 30, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Scorpio; be careful Pisces

    Same sex marriage Faith leaders cite threat to Indian culture and religious freedom; write to CJI, President

    Same-sex marriage: Faith leaders cite threat to Indian culture and religious freedom; write to CJI, President

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon