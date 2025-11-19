Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma expresses his excitement for the re-release of his classic film 'Rangeela'. He reflects on its impact as a benchmark for musicals and realistic love stories and shares his curiosity about how Gen Z will receive it.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is extremely excited for the re-release of his hit film 'Rangeela' in theatres. Speaking to ANI, Ram Gopal Varma took a stroll down memory lane, sharing his experience creating the Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar-starrer.

"There are some films which will be highly talked about because of their development over the years, ever since their release, and I think Rangeela is one of them, especially considering the way its songs were shot.. I'm genuinely excited, because some films are destined to become talking points long after they're made," he expressed.

'A Benchmark for Musicals'

"Rangeela created quite a benchmark for the way musicals are shot, songs have been picturised and a very realistic approach to a love story. And whenever characters are real, I think they outlive time, which is what I have realised. So, I think Rangeela is one such film," Ram Gopal Varma added.

Jackie Shroff also played a key role in the film.

Connecting with Gen Z

"With the film set to return to theatres soon, Ram Gopal Varma is eager to see how today's young viewers, especially Gen Z, respond to it."

" I can't predict what Gen Z will think. But like I said, the story is very relatable. It can happen today also, the same story, which is the reason I think they might connect," he shared.