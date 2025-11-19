Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, has issued a powerful response to the criticism surrounding her marriage and motherhood decisions. From marrying at 27 to embracing motherhood later in life, she firmly reminds everyone about women rights.

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela took to her social media to share her response on the latest backlash over her comments on marriage and motherhood. She wrote, ‘’I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank your for your respectful responses. Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege - that u all have been talking about. Don’t forget to check out my images ! It has very important facts that will help you make the right comments. And for all those sound employers out there - let’s work together to get more women into the workforce''

A famous personality retaliated vocally against discussions about her private affairs, especially with her marriage to the man of her life and motherhood. Quite frankly, it was of no societal pressure-a point she emphasized as she married at age 27-from her mouth. She said life decisions are even more independent from everybody else.

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Responds Strongly

Only one of the many intrepid disclosures that she made was about her having frozen eggs when she was 29. It was something that she did for personal and health purposes, apart from holding it out for all other women. People should consider the option, according to her. In the interpretation of this statement, she frees women to plot how they would plan their motherhood in time without critic judgement.

Motherhood Timeline: First Child at 36, Now Expecting Twins at 39

She also tackled the stigma that comes with being a parent at an older age. I have my first child at 36 and now expecting twins at 39, she stated and added that it is okay to come into motherhood later in life as it can be worth it when circumstances coincide perfectly.

Career and Marriage Are Not Competing Priorities:

The careers and marriage for the actress however are equally meaning to her life, and there's really no need to sacrifice one for another. She stated that children thrive in a happy, stable environment when raised with both parents. Becoming the life choices of every woman should be the right balance.

Calling Out Society's Unnecessary Questions

It is wrong to ask a woman:

Is it not right for her to marry, not under pressure, but for love?

Is it wrong for her to wait finding the right one?

Is it wrong to choose when to have children based on her own set of circumstances?

Frustration shows because women are going to be judged whether they were on time or too early with something else.

A Message to All Women: Life Rules for You Purposely Meaning-profound

In her note, she ended on an extremely inspirational note, saying no woman should be judged for the life choices she believes in-whether it's for a husband, for work, or for having children; all that pertains to her.

This frank, bold clarification set a buzz among social netizens with many praising the actress for opening up an issue that has quite been eroded from the society's narrow lens.