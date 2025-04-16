English

5 English movies on Netflix that will make you feel happy about life

Discover the beauty of life through these 5 heartwarming English movies on Netflix. Each film offers a unique blend of inspiration, joy, and emotional depth

entertainment Apr 16 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:IMDb
The Life List (2025)

This heartfelt romantic drama stars Sofia Carson as a woman who embarks on a journey to complete her childhood bucket list to claim her inheritance

Image credits: IMDb
The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020)

In this semi-autobiographical film, Radha Blank portrays a struggling playwright who reinvents herself as a rapper at 40

Image credits: IMDb
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Ben Stiller directs and stars in this visually stunning film about a man who escapes his mundane life through daydreams

Image credits: IMDb
The Intouchables (2011)

Based on a true story, this French film depicts the unlikely friendship between a quadriplegic aristocrat and his caregiver from a disadvantaged background

Image credits: IMDb
The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Starring Paul Rudd, this offbeat comedy-drama follows a writer who becomes a caregiver for a teenager with muscular dystrophy

Image credits: IMDb

