5 English movies on Netflix that will make you feel happy about life

Discover the beauty of life through these 5 heartwarming English movies on Netflix. Each film offers a unique blend of inspiration, joy, and emotional depth
This heartfelt romantic drama stars Sofia Carson as a woman who embarks on a journey to complete her childhood bucket list to claim her inheritance
In this semi-autobiographical film, Radha Blank portrays a struggling playwright who reinvents herself as a rapper at 40
Ben Stiller directs and stars in this visually stunning film about a man who escapes his mundane life through daydreams
Based on a true story, this French film depicts the unlikely friendship between a quadriplegic aristocrat and his caregiver from a disadvantaged background
Starring Paul Rudd, this offbeat comedy-drama follows a writer who becomes a caregiver for a teenager with muscular dystrophy
