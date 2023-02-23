Ram Charan-Jr NTR Vs Tom Cruise-Brad Pitt at Critics Choice Super Awards 2023 for best actor in Action Movie

RRR has been nominated in the Critics Choice Super Awards 2023 in the Best Action Movie category, along with Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick and Brad Pitt's Bullet Train. Ram Charan and Jr NTR compete with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in the Best Actor in Action Movie category.

While SS Rajamouli's RRR received only one Oscar nomination, its leading stars and the film now contend with Hollywood's best at the Critics Choice Super Awards.

The film was nominated for Best Action Feature at the Critics Choice Super Awards, alongside Top Gun: Maverick, Bullet Train, The Unbearable Weight of Enormous Talent, and The Woman King.

Ram Charan and Junior NTR are fighting for the Best Actor in an Action Picture award. They will also face competition from Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Nicolas Cage. On March 16, the winners will be revealed in a press release.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly biopic: Ranbir Kapoor on board as main lead; here's how fans reacted

Since its premiere in the United States last year, RRR has received several praises.

RRR's Oscars nominations

After its Golden Globes triumph for Best Original Song in 2023, the 'Naatu Naatu' song has now received its most significant accolade to date - an Oscar nomination. The chart-topping song was written by legendary musician MM Keeravani, poet Chandra Bose wrote the lyrics, Prem choreographed the dance, and Rahul Sipligunj sang it.

Also Read: RRR fame pan-Indian star Ram Charan to appear in Good Morning America 3; read details

James Cameron praises Ram Charan

Audiences and reviewers praised Ram Charan's portrayal as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Recently, director James Cameron lauded the actor and expressed his thoughts on the role. Today, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's father, is overjoyed with Cameron's praise, comparing it to an Oscar.

About RRR

RRR is a period drama starring Jr NTR as tribal chieftain Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. Set in pre-independence India, the fictitious drama examines their friendship and exposes their struggle against injustice. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson star. It was released in theatres on March 25, 2022, and grossed almost Rs 1,200 crore globally.