Ram Charan in USA for Oscars: Patek Philippe to Audemars Piguet, 7 most-expensive timepieces owned by RRR star

    Ram Charan is currently one of the most famous Indian actors in the world. He constantly ensures that his public look is flawless from head to toe. These are a few watches he always keeps on him.
     

    Ram Charan in USA for Oscars: Patek Philippe to Audemars Piguet to Hublot King Power, 7 most-expensive timepieces owned by RRR star RBA
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    Ram Charan is currently one of the most popular stars in the world. Being Megastar Chiranjeevi's son, he is born with almost luxury and fame. Charan is now in the United States in preparation for the Oscars. He consistently makes a fashion statement with his clothing and accessories on public occasions. Meanwhile, these are some of the most costly timepieces he has. Ram Charan's magnificent watch collection also includes a self-winding rose gold watch valued Rs 68 Lakh to 1 crore, depending on import fees and taxes.

    Hublot King Power Limited Edition: While this iconic watch is one of the most affordable in his collection, it is limited piece worth Rs 18 Lakhs. During the advertising of RRR, the Rangasthalam star was seen wearing this watch several times.

    Richard Mille RM029: The high palladium content of the 18K white gold weight of the Rs 1.5 crore worth watch makes it a unique and the most costly watch.

    Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix: This is one of the most popular watches and one of Ram Charan's favourites. This watch costs Rs 1.25 crore and is noted for its distinctive design. Together with the price, it is the brand that grabs attention here. It costs Rs 75 lakhs without import fees and taxes.

    Offshore Royal Oak Audemars Piguet Ram Charan also owns a watch of the same brand as LeBron James. It is valued at Rs. 43 lakhs.

    Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Navy Blue: The price of this watch is Rs 22 lakhs. The brand's version is comprised of sapphire crystal and stainless steel. The watch's Arabic numerals are made of white gold.

    Yohan Blake (RM 61-01): Ram We've heard that Charan Tej adores this watch. He has this opulent, sapphire crystal-encrusted Richard Mille. This traditional clock is distinguished by its manual winding and water resistance. The RM 61-01 Yohan Blake watch is worth Rs 3 crore.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 6:02 PM IST
