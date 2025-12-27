Yash Raj Films’ Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, has been postponed again. The latest delay is due to Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the new release date.

The highly anticipated Yash Raj Films spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, has been postponed for the second time. The latest delay has surprised fans, as this time the reason involves Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Initially scheduled for April 17, 2026, the film’s release has been pushed forward to avoid clashing with Salman Khan’s war drama Battle of Galwan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed in a tweet that the makers decided to shift the release to ensure both films get a smooth box-office run.

Second Postponement for Alpha

This marks the second postponement for Alpha, which was earlier supposed to hit theaters on Christmas 2025. The initial delay was due to extensive post-production work, including heavy visual effects that required extra time. While no new release date has been officially announced, industry sources suggest the film will likely release in the second half of 2026.

About the Film Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes hits like Tiger, War, and Pathaan. The film was teased in the post-credit scene of War 2 this year, creating a buzz among fans.

Star Cast and Unique Angle

Alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, Alpha features Bobby Deol in a pivotal role. Notably, it is YRF’s first female-led spy thriller, highlighting a fresh approach in the franchise. The film is expected to combine high-octane action, espionage, and thrilling visuals, keeping in line with the Spy Universe’s signature style.

With its multiple postponements, fans are eagerly awaiting an official release date. Alpha promises to be one of the most exciting entries in the YRF Spy Universe, setting high expectations for both action and storytelling.