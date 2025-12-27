Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues to captivate audiences, with the new song Chella Makale quickly going viral. Sung by Vijay, composed by Anirudh, and penned by Vivek, it follows the popular tracks Dalapathi Kacheri and Oru Pere Varalaru.

Every update on Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan is met with massive enthusiasm from fans. The third song from the film, Chella Makale, has quickly become a social media sensation. Sung by Vijay himself and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the melody has captivated audiences with its heartfelt lyrics penned by Vivek. This song follows the huge success of the first single, Dalapathi Kacheri, and the second track, Oru Pere Varalaru.

A Grand Pongal Release

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival. Adding to the anticipation, this film is being promoted as Vijay’s final acting project, making it a highly awaited release for both his fans and movie lovers.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani, and Mamitha. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, with Jagadish Palaniswamy and Lohith N.K. as co-producers, the film promises top-tier production quality.

Technical Brilliance Behind the Scenes

Sathyan Sooryan handles cinematography, Anl Arasu choreographs the action sequences, and V. Selvakumar oversees art direction. Pradeep E. Raghav is in charge of editing, while Sekhar and Sudhan manage song choreography. Lyrics are also contributed by Arivu, with Pallavi Singh designing costumes, Gopi Prasannaa managing publicity, Nagaraja handling makeup, Veera Shankar as production controller, and Pratheesh Sekhar as PRO.