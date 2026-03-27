'Sacred Games' actor Rajshri Deshpande shared a personal update about her grade 1 breast cancer diagnosis. She spoke about breaking down alone and the unbearable mental and emotional pain, while also reflecting on finding small moments of peace.

Actor Rajshri Deshpande, who had earlier share that she was diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer and had undergone surgery, shared a deeply personal update about her health. The 'Sacred Games' actor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures along with a note about her emotional journey.

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'Pain was not just physical'

Sharing her experience, Rajshri spoke about the moment she first learned about her diagnosis and how it left her shaken. She described how she "broke down all alone" at the hospital, explaining that the news brought not just physical pain but also intense emotional stress.

"When I first learned about my breast cancer, I still remember breaking down all alone outside the histopathology report center in the hospital. No, I couldn't stay strong. I had no strength. Even today, when people ask me, 'How did this happen to you? You're so fit,' honestly, I don't have an answer."

"Pain was not just physical; the mental and emotional pain was unbearable. I crumbled many times--sometimes alone, sometimes with my friends who supported me at every single step. But there were many days when I rose up and made sure I didn't give up," she added.

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Finding Peace and Choosing Love

She also shared how some days are harder than others and how she is learning to take things slowly. Reflecting on finding small moments of peace and choosing love even during tough times, she spoke about wanting to simply "be still" and allow herself to feel.

"There are days I don't want to have all the strength in the world. I just want to be still, like in Mary Oliver's poem, like the sparrows that sit on my window bougainvillea and stare at the sunrise with me. Can I call getting up with a happy smile an achievement? Today, I did. I achieved a smile and a hug for myself, thinking about all the people who are with me on this journey, who called, messaged, and gave me so much love. Tomorrow, I know there will be battles to prepare for, but let today be a day of love. Please."

Rajshri Deshpande's Career

Rajshri made her Bollywood debut with a small role in 'Talaash' in 2012. She later worked in TV shows such as 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge' and '24: India.' She returned to films with 'Kick' and went on to earn praise for her roles in 'Manto' and 'Sacred Games'.

The actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' (2025), which starred Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Ashok Selvan. (ANI)