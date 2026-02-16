Rajkummar Rao has undergone a striking physical transformation for his upcoming biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, titled 'Nikam'. The actor revealed he gained 9-10 kgs for the role and is now preparing to play cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatility, is once again ready to push his boundaries with a striking transformation for the upcoming biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao penned a long note and spoke about the physical preparation that went into bringing his role to life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao on Pushing Physical Boundaries

"My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing. I'm not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I've achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against," the actor wrote.

The 'Stree' star opened up on how he was asked to not undergo certain physical changes for his films like 'Bose', 'Trapped', and 'Srikanth', adding how he ended up gaining 9-10 kg for 'Nikam'. "Everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren't rolling during SRIKANTH. For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs and I was eating 2 pizzas and lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hardwork in the film," he added.

Transitioning into 'Dada' Sourav Ganguly

Rao concluded by teasing fans about his next project where he is set to transform into the character of former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. "And now it's the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love," the post read.

New Look Sparks Buzz Among Fans

This arrived on the heels of Rajkummar Rao's latest outing which sparked a lot of buzz surrounding his changed appearance. At the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival 2026, Rajkummar Rao turned heads with his new look, featuring a patchy beard and moustache. His hair also appeared thinner, leaving fans wondering. Multiple clips from the event went viral across social media platforms. (ANI)