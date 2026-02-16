Six accused arrested in Rajasthan for the shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence have been sent to police remand until Feb 25. The total number of arrests in the case now stands at 11, with the main accused nabbed in Haryana.

A Mumbai court on Monday sent six accused arrested from Rajasthan in connection with the shooting incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence to police remand until February 25.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Investigation Update: 11 Arrested So Far

According to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, the accused were apprehended in Rajasthan and are being brought to Mumbai.

So far, a total of 11 people have been arrested in the case. The six accused, detained yesterday and formally arrested today, had been on the run in different states for 16 days after the incident. The weapon used in the shooting has not yet been recovered.

Police said the 11 accused had varying roles in the crime and were in contact through different apps to coordinate. The police sought a 15-day custodial remand for these accused in court. The main accused, Deepak Chandra, has been arrested from Haryana. The police presented evidence of the gang's role in the case through graphics of the charges.

Defense Claims Limited Involvement

The lawyers for the accused argued that Vishal, Hrithik, and Jatin were not at the scene when the incident occurred. These individuals were charged solely because they paid for the rickshaw; they had no knowledge of the incident.

Film Body Seeks CM's Intervention

Recently, in the wake of the incident, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the state government's intervention to ensure a swift investigation and appropriate security measures.