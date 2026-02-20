The teaser for 'Chiraiya,' starring Divya Dutta, has been released. It shows a bride's joyful wedding turning into trauma, raising the question of marital rape and whether marriage is a license for abuse. The series will stream on JioHotstar.

A powerful teaser of Divya Dutta starrer 'Chiraiya' has been unveiled, drawing questions on "one of the most deeply normalised injustices within Indian households."

The teaser opens to show a glimpse of a wedding, with a young bride, Pooja, entering a new phase of her life with hopes for a brighter future.

Only for a haunting twist, the bride is shown in a traumatised state on the terrace, with tears silently rolling down her face and visible injury marks on her body.

A Question for Society

"Behind all this celebration lies a truth no one wants to name. Chiraiya raises a difficult but necessary question to society: If a husband forces himself on a woman after marriage, does it stop being a crime just because they are married? Yeh sawaal hai samaaj se. Because marriage is not a license, and silence is not consent," states the official synopsis, as per a press release.

Divya Dutta on Confronting Uncomfortable Truths

Speaking on the upcoming web series, actor Divya Dutta opened up on how she ended up confronting the uncomfortable truth of relationships.

"While living with this character in Chiraiya, I found myself constantly confronting an uncomfortable truth: how often we silence ourselves in the name of preserving relationships, in the name of keeping the peace. This story forced me to reflect on how easily marriage is assumed to be a space of unquestioned consent, and how sacrifice is romanticised to the point where pain becomes invisible. When you witness someone you love being diminished or wronged, do you stay quiet to protect what exists, or do you risk everything to protect what is right? There is no easy answer, and perhaps that is what makes it so deeply unsettling. I hope when people experience this story, they don't just watch it, they feel it and perhaps, in some quiet way, recognise truths we often hesitate to name," Divya said, the press release added.

Cast and Premiere Details

Directed by Shashant Shah and produced by SVF Entertainment, 'Chiraiya' features a talented ensemble of actors like Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi, and others.

The web series will soon premiere on JioHotstar. (ANI)