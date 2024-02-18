Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail

    A court in Jamnagar, Gujarat, condemned acclaimed director Rajkumar Santoshi to two years in jail and ordered him to pay Rs 2 crore to the plaintiff in a cheque return case.

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

    On Saturday (Feb 17), a court in Gujarat's Jamnagar convicted popular director Rajkumar Santoshi to two years in jail and a Rs 2 crore punishment concerning a cheque return case. Santoshi has directed some of Bollywood's biggest films, including Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, and the legendary comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

    Senior Civil Judge VJ Gadhvi imposed a two-year jail term and ordered Santoshi to repay double the borrowed sum to the complainant, Ashok Lal, an industrialist. However, the Jamnagar court granted Santoshi's petition for a 30-day stay of the ruling, allowing him to fight the verdict in a higher court.

    Also Read: 'Bramayugam': 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy

    The accusation stemmed from a Rs 1 crore loan Lal provided to Santoshi for film production, which resulted in the issuing of ten checks of Rs 10 lakh each. After the checks bounced owing to inadequate amounts, Lal gave him a legal notice under the terms of the Negotiable Instruments Act and went to court in 2017 after Santoshi refused to restore the money.

    Also Read: Jacky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh visit Siddhivinayak temple ahead of their wedding

    When Santoshi failed to appear before the Jamnagar court despite summons, a bailable warrant was issued against him, and he later appeared, according to Bhojani.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 8:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Thundu': 7 reasons to watch the Biju Menon cop film NIR

    'Thundu': 7 reasons to watch the Biju Menon cop film

    Brahmayugam 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy NIR

    'Bramayugam': 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy

    Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reveals how the temple gave employment to many RKK

    Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reveals how the temple gave employment to many

    Suhani Bhatnagar who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' passes away aged 19 RKK

    Suhani Bhatnagar who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' passes away aged 19

    Sandalwood star 'Yash' spotted buying chocolates and candies for wife in grocery shop at Uttara Kannada: PICS vkp

    Sandalwood star ‘Yash’ spotted buying chocolates and candies for wife in grocery shop at Uttara Kannada: PICS

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 18 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Wayanad to visit families of wildlife attack victims

    Weight management to blood sugar regulation: 7 health benefits of eating Avocados ATG EAI

    Weight management to blood sugar regulation: 7 health benefits of eating Avocados

    Flirt Day 2024: Quotes, messages to send to your crush or loved ones RKK EAI

    Flirt Day 2024: Quotes, messages to send to your crush or loved ones

    Numerology Prediction for February 18 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 18, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 18 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer more gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 18, 2024: Good day for Capricorn, Aquarius; difficult day for Leo

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon