Megastar Rajinikanth has officially wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film 'Jailer 2'. The superstar confirmed the film is in its final post-production stages, and the production team will soon announce the official release date.

Jailer 2 Shoot Wraps Up

Megastar Rajinikanth has officially wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film 'Jailer 2', giving fans a major update on one of the most talked-about sequels in Tamil cinema. Sun Pictures took to X to share pictures that appear to be from the film set. The images show the team celebrating the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the cast and crew. Along with the pictures, the makers added a caption that read, "Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam! It's a wrap for #Jailer2." Take a look https://www.instagram.com/p/DXYjpzZEcJU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

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Fans quickly flooded the comments section with excited reactions. One user wrote, "This is going to be huge," while another added, "Can't wait."

Rajinikanth Confirms Post-Production Stage

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had also confirmed that the shooting of 'Jailer 2' was complete and that the film had entered its final stage of post-production. The superstar added that the production team will soon officially announce the release date, further heightening expectations among fans.

Speaking to the media at Chennai airport, Rajinikanth said, "The shooting of the upcoming film 'Jailer 2' has been completed and is currently in its final stages. The production team will soon officially announce the release date."

Rajinikanth's Upcoming Projects

The sequel follows the success of the original 'Jailer', which performed strongly at the box office. Beyond 'Jailer 2', Rajinikanth also shared a major update on his new collaboration with fellow industry icon Kamal Haasan. The project, tentatively referred to as KH x RK, is expected to bring together two of Tamil cinema's most influential figures on screen. According to Rajinikanth, shooting for the film is scheduled to begin in August 2026. Meanwhile, he is also set to appear in 'Thalaivar 173', directed by Cibi Chakravarti and backed by Kamal Haasan. (ANI)