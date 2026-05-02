A temple dedicated to superstar Rajinikanth in Madurai celebrated International Workers' Day with special prayers, honouring his journey from a labourer. The event featured a theme based on his iconic auto driver role in the film 'Baashha'.

International Workers' Day was marked with special prayers and rituals at the Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple, a shrine dedicated to superstar Rajinikanth, where devotees gathered in large numbers to honour the dignity of labour.

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The temple, established by a devoted fan named Karthik, houses two black stone idols of Rajinikanth and functions as a regular place of worship, with daily poojas conducted in the morning and evening. Known for its distinctive form of devotion, the temple drew attention once again during the May Day celebrations.

'Baashha'-Themed Celebration for Workers

As part of the observance, a thematic setup was created to highlight the value of labour. A prominent cutout of Rajinikanth in his iconic auto driver role from the film Baashha was displayed alongside an auto-rickshaw, symbolising the everyday struggles and pride of working-class individuals. Special abhishekam rituals were performed using 16 sacred items, including milk, rose water, curd, and tender coconut, followed by deeparadhana.

Devotees also offered prayers for the well-being, prosperity, and success of workers across the country. Sweets were distributed to a large number of labourers in attendance.

Karthik, the temple administrator, along with his family, made elaborate arrangements to ensure the event meaningfully honoured workers and highlighted their importance in society.

Inspired by Rajinikanth's Life

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Karthik said the celebrations were inspired by Rajinikanth's life journey, from a daily wage labourer to a bus conductor, and ultimately a globally celebrated superstar. He noted that several of the actor's films, including Mannan, Uzhaippali, and Baashha, reflect the struggles and dignity of working-class people.

"To honour workers, we performed special rituals and abhishekam by placing Rajinikanth's image from Baashha. We prayed for the welfare of all labourers," he told ANI.

He further added that Rajinikanth is regarded as a family deity by devotees, and that the temple regularly conducts annadanam (free food distribution) and various charitable activities in his name.

Extending his wishes, Karthik said, "Workers are the backbone of our nation's progress. Labour Day holds special significance, especially for auto drivers, which is why we chose the Baashha theme. We also arranged everyday work tools to creatively display the message 'Happy Labour Day' and offered our prayers."