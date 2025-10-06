Superstar Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham on Monday to offer prayers and was welcomed by the temple committee. The committee announced the winter closure dates for the sacred shrines

Superstar Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham on Monday and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal.

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee informed that superstar Rajinikanth visited the sacred Badrinath Dham and offered prayers.



Rajinikanth's Visit

Upon his arrival at the shrine, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee warmly welcomed Rajinikanth and presented him with prasad and a tulsi garland as a blessing from Lord Badri Vishal.

Portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be ceremoniously closed for the winter season on October 23 this year, the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said.

The Committee told ANI that the portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter on November 25, at 2:56 PM this year. Badrinath, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Kedarnath Temple is also one of the Char Dham sites in Northern India, located on the banks of the Mandakini River at an altitude of 3,584 meters above sea level. Meanwhile, on the work front, megastar Rajinikanth was seen in the action thriller 'Coolie'. The film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death. The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business. As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva's journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion.

Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan also played key roles in 'Coolie'.

Rajinikanth, who began his acting journey in 1975, remains one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema. He debuted with K Balachander's Tamil film, 'Apoorva Raagangal.' In a career spanning five decades, the superstar has worked in hit films like 'Sivaji: The Boss', 'Robot', 'Robot 2.0', 'Thalapathy', and 'Jailer', among others. (ANI)

