Why was Dev Anand 'Banned', got death threats for wearing black coat in public?

Late actor Dev Anand was forbidden from wearing a black coat in public after a female fan committed suicide after witnessing him wearing the color. Dev Anand donned a white shirt and black coat to the release of his 1958 film Kala Pani, which garnered a positive reception from the audience. Some say his appearance was so alluring that a female jumped from Delhi's Qutub Minar and committed suicide. Others claim that young girls would jump from buildings to obtain a glimpse of him. Following the event, the Bombay High Court forbade Dev Anand from wearing black.

Dev Anand was born in Punjab, British India, and comes from a prominent family. He earned a BA in English literature from Government College in Lahore and came to Bombay in the 1940s. Before joining an accounting firm, the actor worked in the military censor's office. He worked as a clerk, was inspired by Ashok Kumar's performances, and made his debut in 1946.

In 1946, the iconic star debuted with the film Hum Ek Hain. Then he made some fantastic films, including Vidya, Jeet, Johny Mera Naam, Guide, Jewel Thief, Kala Pani, Gamble, Hum Dono, and others. His songs, like his films, were enormously popular. Even today, songs featuring the actor are very popular.

