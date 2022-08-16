Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism"

    Check out what Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth says as her father, Rajinikanth, celebrates 47 years in the movie industry. Aishwaryaa shares a cute picture of her dad with a lovely caption

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism"
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    Yesterday was a double celebration for Rajinikanth. Along with marking India's 75th anniversary of independence, the Thalaiva celebrated 47 years in the entertainment sector. Celebrating both the occasions, the Tamil superstar and his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared some pictures on Instagram, "76 years of independence saluting sacrifices, struggles n strength.. #proudindian 47 years of #rajinism...sheer hard work grit n dedication! proud to born to him #prouddaughter."

    The photos showed him standing against a wall with "47 Years of Rajinism" written on it. Marking 75 years of pride, Rajinikanth wrote a note on the importance of the day on Twitter. 

    "This is the 75th year of independence for India.. our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity... for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries.. pain and humiliation.. for all those many thousands of people who scarified their lives selflessly for this freedom.. for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders.. let us honour and salute them with gratitude.. beyond caste, religion and politics.. let us pass on our Indian National Flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and work places. Let us celebrate the great Indian 75th Independence Day with pride... Let our national flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind," Rajinikanth tweeted.

    Rajinikanth will next appear in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial debut, Jailer. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the film's cinematographer, while Aniruddh is the composer. Furthermore, Ramya Krishnan just revealed that she would be a part of this much-anticipated production.
     

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
