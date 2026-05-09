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Moushumi Chatterjee Opens Up on Rajesh Khanna, Calls Him ‘Spoilt Brat’ in Flashback
Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee revisited her experience with Rajesh Khanna, recalling his superstardom era and candidly describing him as a “spoilt brat,” while also reflecting on his career highs, struggles, and changing film industry dynamics.
Moushumi Chatterjee on Rajesh Khanna’s Stardom
Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee, who ruled Hindi cinema in the 1970s, recently opened up about her experience working with superstar Rajesh Khanna. In an interview, she fondly recalled their time on set but also made candid remarks about his larger-than-life image during his peak stardom.
“Spoilt Brat” Remark on Superstar Behaviour
Speaking with a touch of humour, Moushumi described Rajesh Khanna as a “spoilt brat,” adding that his immense success often went to his head. She said that while he was extremely popular, his attitude sometimes reflected the pressure and ego that came with being India’s first major film superstar.
Reflections on Loneliness and Karma
When asked about Rajesh Khanna’s later struggles with fading stardom and loneliness, Moushumi responded philosophically. She said it was “karma” and believed life reflects how one handles relationships and success. According to her, loneliness is a universal phase, and one should learn to embrace solitude rather than fear it.
Changing Dynamics in Film Industry
Moushumi also reflected on how the film industry has evolved over the decades. She noted that earlier, top stars often dominated sets and influenced decisions, while today’s actors appear more collaborative and friendly. She also mentioned films she worked on with Rajesh Khanna like Anuraag and Prem Bandhan, which remain memorable in her career.
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