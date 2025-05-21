Raja Shivaji, a multilingual epic directed by Riteish Deshmukh, will release across multiple languages. The film celebrates the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a star-studded cast and breathtaking visuals.

The release date of Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Raja Shivaji' has been announced.

The film will hit the theatres on May 1, 2026 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Riteish has directed 'Raja Shivaji', which also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, and Bhagyashree.

Maestros Ajay-Atul and legendary cinematographer Santosh Sivan have come on board to enhance the musical and cinematography of the film, which is currently in production across Mumbai and Wai in Maharashtra.

Sharing on what audience can expect from the film, Riteish in a press note said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a historical figure -- he is an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions. To be able to tell a part of his extraordinary story is both an honour and a great responsibility. I'm deeply grateful to Jyoti Deshpande and Jio Studios for placing their faith in this vision. Releasing the film on Maharashtra Day feels especially meaningful, and with a cast we could only dream of, we feel truly fortunate. We hope audiences across languages connect with the spirit of Raja Shivaji as deeply as we have."

Jyoti Deshpande, President - Jio Studios (Media & Content Business - RIL) said, "Raja Shivaji is more than just a film -- it's a celebration of Swarajya and what that means to every Indian. This vision could only be brought to life by someone who holds the story close to his heart, and Riteish, along with Genelia, has done just that with passion and purpose. Our goal is to bring the awe-inspiring life of Shivaji Maharaj, one of the greatest heroes to be born on the Indian soil, from India to the world. Backed by an ensemble of some of the finest talents from across industries, this film is one of the most ambitious ventures we've undertaken."

The makers on Wednesday also shared the first motion poster of the film.

<br>Genelia Deshmukh, too, expressed excitement over the film.</p><p>As per her, "This film has been a labour of love -- a journey shaped by years of thought, research, and reverence."</p><p>"Raja Shivaji is a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who continues to inspire generations. We're thankful to Jio Studios for sharing our belief in this story and enabling us to bring it to life. It's our humble attempt to honour history and share it with audiences across the country and beyond," she said.</p>