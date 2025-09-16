The ₹60 crore Raj Kundra fraud case has taken a new twist as the names of Bollywood actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia surfaced during EOW questioning. While their direct involvement remains unconfirmed.

Raj Kundra, the husband of Shilpa Shetty, who is a business tycoon as well as an actor, is once again under the Income Offences Lodge (EOW) probe for a so-called Rs 60 crores scandal. These recent developments put Bipasha Basu's and Neha Dhupia's names into the provocative line after some interrogations by the EOW.

Charges against Raj Kundra

The case against Raj Kundra revolves around the large-scale financial mismanagement and fraudulent investment schemes he supposedly masterminded. The victims have leveled complaints against him claiming that he defrauded the investors with high returns while they suffered losses later on. EOW is actively interrogating Kundra for the following objective-to trace money trails, cross-check financial transactions, and verify if there are possible Bollywood links related to this case.

How Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia's Names Came Up

The sources say that during interrogation, he had mentioned the names of Bipasha and Neha in specific business transactions and promotional activities. Whether or not these actresses had any direct involvement in the fraud alleged remains uncertain, but their names have caught the public's attention. Right now, there is no official confirmation about their roles, and those two actresses have not said anything to the media regarding this development.

Bollywood Angle in the Probe

Add Bollywood celebrities into the mix, and it hypes up the case all the more, turning what essentially was a financial embarrassment into a matter of mainstream discussion. The entertainment industry has always been linked with high-profile financial controversies, and this rejuvenates the speculation of how deep the alleged fraud runs. However, lawyers do caution, so as not to jump to conclusions before the completion of the EOW investigation.

Next Steps by EOW

The Economic Offences Wing is expected to summon such persons whose names appeared during questioning and those names were said by Kundra. The diversions seem to be on the trail that this investigation is going to follow so as to verify the authenticity of the financial documents and endorsements while considering the promotional associations with Raj Kundra's businesses.

Public Reaction and Media Frenzy

Social media got flooded with reactions as soon as Baipysha and Neha's names popped up in the case. While some shockingly reacted, others manned up to defend their stance that Bollywood names are very often dragged into controversies without enough evidence. Defenders of the actresses have pointed out that being named during questioning does not necessarily mean that one is guilty.

Broader Context

It indicates the increasingly stricter scrutiny on financial dealings undertaken by Bollywood celebrities and later on taken up by business ventures. Multiple stars have found themselves, directly or indirectly, linked with the most high-profile scams. Raj Kundra is an illustration of the thinning divide between celebrity endorsements and investments, and accountability.

The Raj Kundra fraud case is becoming complex with every passing day in the investigation by EOW. The names of Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia add the sensationalism of their presence, although they have not been charged officially yet. For now, the industry and the common public wait for the light of investigation, whether this will come out as a case of mere name-dropping or something more ugly.