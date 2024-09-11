Raid 2: Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor starrer to release on THIS date; new poster unveiled; see pics

Ajay Devgn is set to return to the big screen with Raid 2, scheduled for release on February 21, 2025. Amidst his busy schedule filming Son of Sardar 2 in the UK, Devgn's latest film promises to continue the gripping saga of IRS Officer Amay Patnaik. Fans eagerly await the sequel's arrival

Ajay Devgn is currently one of the busiest actors in the industry, deeply engaged in the filming of Son of Sardar 2 in the UK. Amidst his hectic schedule, the release date for his upcoming film Raid 2 has been confirmed. The film is set to hit theaters on February 21, 2025, with Vaani Kapoor playing the lead role. Fans are eagerly anticipating the new release date.

Taran Adarsh recently shared the announcement on his Instagram, including the film's poster. He noted that Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, which will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta. Adarsh also mentioned that Riteish Deshmukh would portray the antagonist, while Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor would also feature in the film. The movie has been extensively filmed in Delhi and Lucknow.

The release date was initially set for November 15, 2024, but has been pushed to February 2025. T-Series had previously revealed the earlier date with a teaser poster featuring a pair of stylish shoes, accompanied by the text, "Amay Patnaik is back." The caption excitedly announced Ajay Devgn's return as Amay Patnaik, ready to tackle another significant case.

Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn had announced the sequel to Raid, sharing a poster that hinted at Amay Patnaik's return. The original film, inspired by a real-life income tax raid from the 1980s, featured Devgn as an honest Income Tax Officer confronting a powerful figure in Lucknow. The film was well-received by critics and performed strongly at the box office.

Raid 2 is highly anticipated and marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Gupta with producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The sequel began production on January 6 in Mumbai, continuing the story of Amay Patnaik’s gripping investigations.

