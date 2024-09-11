Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh undergo critical training for 'physically taxing' shoot for 'Alpha': Sources

    Actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are gearing up for a grueling 15-day shoot of their film 'Alpha' in Mumbai. The upcoming schedule is set to be the most physically demanding segment, featuring high-stakes stunts that require both actresses to be in peak physical condition

    Actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are undergoing intense preparations for the physically challenging schedule of their upcoming film 'Alpha,' set to take place in Mumbai. Sources reveal that this segment of the shoot will be the most dangerous and demanding, requiring the actresses to be in peak physical condition.

    According to insiders, a heavily guarded set has been established for the 15-day shoot, ensuring the safety and security of the cast. Both Alia and Sharvari will need to be in top physical shape to handle the extensive stunts planned for this schedule.

    Alia Bhatt has been dedicating months to training for the film, with recent footage shared by her trainer showcasing her progress. The extensive preparation is in response to the rigorous demands of this schedule, which will push her physical limits.

    Similarly, Sharvari has been actively sharing impressive fitness images online, using them as Monday motivation for her followers. She has been documenting her physical transformation in preparation for 'Alpha,' as this schedule will feature some of the film's most remarkable action sequences.

    The forthcoming schedule is expected to last around 15 days, and every precaution has been taken to ensure the smooth execution of the planned stunts. Both actresses are anticipated to showcase their skills and stamina as they tackle the challenging scenes ahead.

