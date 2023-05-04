Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it?

    Mukesh and Nita Ambani's prospective bride Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a satin floral gown at the NMACC event. She looked lovely as she posed for photographers and smiled.

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it? RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 4, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancee, is known for her fashion-forward sartorial selections, and Wednesday (May 03) evening was no exception. Radhika looked gorgeous in a flowery midi dress at the red carpet event for the first performance of The Sound of Music at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

    Ambani would-be Bahu Radhika Merchant chose a flowery hand-painted floral dress with a pattern, sculptural bodice pleats, a raw-edged neckline, and dramatic contrast stitching for the auspicious event. She accessorised her ensemble with a diamond locket, small diamond earrings, and shoes. Radhika posed for the photographers and even smiled for the cameras.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Let us tell you that the midi dress Radhika wore is also on sale and costs Rs 58,100.

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it? RBA

    Radhika has already astonished fashion police with her outstanding wardrobe selections at the NMACC gala. She wore a black embroidered saree on the first day of the event. On the second day, she donned an ice-blue sequined drape and even rocked her Day 2 after-party appearance in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana ensemble with heritage jewels.

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who have known one other since they were children, are set to marry in January 2023. They are getting married shortly.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ileana D'Cruz shows off her full-grown baby bump, but what is beside her? Is it dog or a cat-check out (Photo) RBA

    Ileana D'Cruz shows off her full-grown baby bump, but what is beside her? Is it dog or a cat-check out (Photo)

    Priyanka Chopra almost suffers an OOPS moment at Met Gala; Nick Jonas saves her-watch video RBA

    Priyanka Chopra almost suffers an OOPS moment at Met Gala; Nick Jonas saves her-watch video

    From Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar to Vikram Vedha: Watch these brilliant movies and shows on OTT platforms arb

    From Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar to Vikram Vedha: Watch these brilliant movies and shows on OTT platforms

    From Baahubali 2 to KGF Chapter 2: South films that broke box office records arb

    From Baahubali 2 to KGF Chapter 2: South films that broke box office records

    Hindi dubbed version of Bengali show Mon Phagun to be aired soon, know details here ADC

    Hindi dubbed version of Bengali show 'Mon Phagun' to be aired soon, know details here

    Recent Stories

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others anr

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others

    Ileana D'Cruz shows off her full-grown baby bump, but what is beside her? Is it dog or a cat-check out (Photo) RBA

    Ileana D'Cruz shows off her full-grown baby bump, but what is beside her? Is it dog or a cat-check out (Photo)

    Priyanka Chopra almost suffers an OOPS moment at Met Gala; Nick Jonas saves her-watch video RBA

    Priyanka Chopra almost suffers an OOPS moment at Met Gala; Nick Jonas saves her-watch video

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy ADC

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day RBA

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon