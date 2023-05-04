Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it?

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's prospective bride Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a satin floral gown at the NMACC event. She looked lovely as she posed for photographers and smiled.

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancee, is known for her fashion-forward sartorial selections, and Wednesday (May 03) evening was no exception. Radhika looked gorgeous in a flowery midi dress at the red carpet event for the first performance of The Sound of Music at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Ambani would-be Bahu Radhika Merchant chose a flowery hand-painted floral dress with a pattern, sculptural bodice pleats, a raw-edged neckline, and dramatic contrast stitching for the auspicious event. She accessorised her ensemble with a diamond locket, small diamond earrings, and shoes. Radhika posed for the photographers and even smiled for the cameras.

Let us tell you that the midi dress Radhika wore is also on sale and costs Rs 58,100.

Radhika has already astonished fashion police with her outstanding wardrobe selections at the NMACC gala. She wore a black embroidered saree on the first day of the event. On the second day, she donned an ice-blue sequined drape and even rocked her Day 2 after-party appearance in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana ensemble with heritage jewels.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who have known one other since they were children, are set to marry in January 2023. They are getting married shortly.