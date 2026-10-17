R|Elan™ and fashion label HUEMN presented a collection at Lakme Fashion Week, combining sportswear with Indian craft. The event also saw R|Elan™, the fabric brand from Reliance, unveil its new brand identity on its eighth anniversary.

R|Elan™ anand Indian fashion label HUEMN came together at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI to present a collection that combined sportswear with traditional Indian craft and modern designs.

The showcase took place at Taj Palace in New Delhi on October 16. It also marked eight years of R|Elan™, the fabric brand from Reliance Industries Limited, which unveiled its new brand identity at the event.

The collection explored the theme of beauty and terror, a contrast that has been part of HUEMN’s design approach. The label brought together original prints, traditional craft techniques and sportswear-inspired outfits to create a collection that focused on both comfort and design.

The showcase featured seven R|Elan™ fabric technologies, including Kooltex, GreenGold, Cotluk, EcoTherm, AllClima, EcoGold and AirTherm. These fabrics offer features such as breathability, comfort, temperature control and moisture management. One of the key pieces was an oxblood denim jacket made using R|Elan™ EcoGold fabric and detailed with Chikankari embroidery. The collection also featured an original snakeskin print and a draped outfit called the “mummy top”, made using Kooltex fabric. A hand-illustrated dusty-print jacket also used Kooltex, while cargo pants were made using EvaSoft, a fibre designed to offer a soft feel, moisture management and strength when wet.

R|Elan's Renewed Vision

Speaking about the new brand identity and the collaboration, Hemant D. Sharma, President – Polyester, Reliance Industries Limited, said the showcase marked an important moment for the brand as it entered its eighth year. “This showcase marks a defining moment for R|Elan. As we enter our eighth year, we are unveiling a renewed brand identity that captures who we have become — a brand that never stands still. We chose Lakmē Fashion Week for this reveal because the true measure of textile innovation is how it comes alive in design. Our collaboration with HUEMN brings seven of our fabric technologies into a single design language, uniting performance, sustainability and craft, and reflecting our ambition to create better, smarter and more purposeful textiles,” he said, as per a release.

Marrying Craft with Material Science

Pranav Kirti, Co-founder and Creative Director of HUEMN, said the collection brought together the label’s approach to design with new fabric technologies. He also spoke about the use of Chikankari embroidery and eco-conscious materials in the outfits. “For over a decade, our design journey has been an unapologetic exploration of contrasts, where the rawness of destruction meets the elegance of creation. Partnering with R|Elan allows us to elevate this narrative. By spotlighting our thought-provoking prints and a heritage technique, like Chikankari, in cutting-edge, eco-conscious fabrics like Eco Gold and EvaSoft, we are engineering a resilient, elevated uniform for modern living. This approach seamlessly marries traditional craftsmanship with advanced material science, taking athleisure out of the ordinary and firmly planting it in the realm of high fashion,” he said.

Lakme Fashion Week: A Hub of Innovation

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited, said the collaboration brought textile technology and HUEMN’s design style together on the runway. He also spoke about the role of Lakmē Fashion Week in bringing design, craft and innovation together. “Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI continues to be a space where design, craft and innovation come together to shape new possibilities for Indian fashion. The R|Elan™ × HUEMN collaboration reflects this spirit by bringing advanced textile technologies into conversation with HUEMN’s distinctive approach to contemporary design and craftsmanship. As R|Elan™ enters its eighth year and unveils a new brand identity, the showcase also marks an important moment in its journey, demonstrating how material innovation can find meaningful expression through fashion. We look forward to seeing this collaboration come alive on the runway this season,” he said.

The collaboration marked the second time R|Elan™ and HUEMN presented their work together at Lakmē Fashion Week. The showcase brought performance fabrics, traditional embroidery and experimental designs together, offering a different take on everyday athleisure. (ANI)