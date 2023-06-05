Pushpa star Allu Arjun on World Environment Day: “Let’s do our small bit in whatever way we can”

Pan Indian Star Allu Arjun takes to his Instagram to send fans a message, encouraging people to fulfil their duty to Mother Nature this Environment Day.

Known to be a profound and responsible environmentalist, actor Allu Arjun is a dedicated green warrior who has time and again, by his words and actions, paved the way for a new generation of environmentalists.

The actor has frequently been greeted and gifted with different types of plants and delicate flower pots by his fans, as he values them to be a symbol of well-wishes above everything else. The actor has actively participated in various projects to promote environmental sustainability, motivated by his love and enthusiasm for making the country a greener place to live.

To mark World Environment Day, actor Allu Arjun took to his social media and said, “Happy World Environment Day. Let’s all of us do our small bit.”

His attempt to a greener world also shows on his sets, where we have reports of him being the man to ensure the cleanliness of the surroundings while shooting. Adding to this, the actor was even appointed as the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department, which had been promoting and protecting the state’s biodiversity.

The audience is eagerly waiting for the actor’s return to the big screen. After the amazing success of Pushpa, fans are holding their breath for Pushpa 2 The Rule to hit theatres. In addition, the superstar recently launched an untitled movie with producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.