Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev

The superstar, Allu Arjun is constantly spreading his charm all over the nation. While the audience has showered immense love on the star for his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, the popularity of the star has been witnessed at almost all the award events while he grabbed every big recognition on his name.



Keeping up his constant spree, now the actor has captured a meeting with the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev during his Delhi visit for 'Indian Of The Year'.

As Allu Arjun was honored as the 'Indian Of The Year 2022' in the Entertainment category at Delhi, he was captured with the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev at the event in a viral video. The actor was seen wearing black attire while he welcomed the cricket veteran respectfully with a Namaste while they were seen having a casual conversation. Having seen these two pioneers of different fields in the same frame has indeed come as bliss for his fan army.

Additionally, Allu Arjun has had several significant victories this year, beginning with his role as Grand Marshall of the annual Indian Day Parade in New York, his victory for Pushpa: The Rise's Best Actor (Telugu) at SIIMA, and his triumph for Pushpa: The Rise's Best Actor at the Filmfare Award South.



The actor has now won the title of "Indian Of The Year 2022" in the Entertainment category in Delhi, giving him one of the largest accolades to his name. The actor recently shared his joy at bringing such significant notoriety into his family.

While the public excitedly awaits his appearance in Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun has been making a consistent appearance in advertising. With a puja ritual, the Pushpa: The Rule creators got to work.