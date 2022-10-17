Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev

    As Allu Arjun was honored as the 'Indian Of The Year 2022' in the Entertainment category at Delhi, he was captured with the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev at the event in a viral video. 
     

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    The superstar, Allu Arjun is constantly spreading his charm all over the nation. While the audience has showered immense love on the star for his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, the popularity of the star has been witnessed at almost all the award events while he grabbed every big recognition on his name.

    Keeping up his constant spree, now the actor has captured a meeting with the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev during his Delhi visit for 'Indian Of The Year'. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

    As Allu Arjun was honored as the 'Indian Of The Year 2022' in the Entertainment category at Delhi, he was captured with the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev at the event in a viral video. The actor was seen wearing black attire while he welcomed the cricket veteran respectfully with a Namaste while they were seen having a casual conversation. Having seen these two pioneers of different fields in the same frame has indeed come as bliss for his fan army. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

    Additionally, Allu Arjun has had several significant victories this year, beginning with his role as Grand Marshall of the annual Indian Day Parade in New York, his victory for Pushpa: The Rise's Best Actor (Telugu) at SIIMA, and his triumph for Pushpa: The Rise's Best Actor at the Filmfare Award South.

    The actor has now won the title of "Indian Of The Year 2022" in the Entertainment category in Delhi, giving him one of the largest accolades to his name. The actor recently shared his joy at bringing such significant notoriety into his family.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

    While the public excitedly awaits his appearance in Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun has been making a consistent appearance in advertising. With a puja ritual, the Pushpa: The Rule creators got to work.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala RBA

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala

    Kim Kardashian is a Christian reacts Kanye West on his ex-wife and Pete's 'fireplace sex' statement RBA

    'Kim Kardashian is a Christian' reacts Kanye West on his ex-wife and Pete's 'fireplace sex' statement

    Kartik Aaryan wins bundle of money at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party; check out this funny video RBA

    Kartik Aaryan wins bundle of money at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party; check out this funny video

    House of The Dragon review Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9 drb

    House of The Dragon review: Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9

    Doctor G Box Office Collection Ayushmann Khurrana starrer earned THIS much on Sunday drb

    Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer earned THIS much on Sunday

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to legendary Man United 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to legendary Man United 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson

    Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit - adt

    Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit

    Air traffic volume expected to increase likely to recover to pre pandemic level Report gcw

    Air traffic volume expected to increase, likely to recover to pre-pandemic level: Report

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC

    Diwali 2022: Worried about cavities this festive season? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them sur

    Diwali 2022: Worried about cavities this festive season? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them

    Recent Videos

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon