'Pushpa 2' stampede case: Boy on ventilator support declared 'brain dead'; Read

A tragic stampede during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad claimed the life of Revathi and left her nine-year-old son, Sritej, critically injured. As the boy remains on ventilator support, the incident has raised concerns over crowd management

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 8:40 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

A tragic stampede during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad has left a nine-year-old boy, Sritej, battling for his life. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand informed the media that Sritej suffered brain death due to oxygen deprivation during the incident. Despite his condition, the boy remains on ventilator support, with doctors closely monitoring his progress.

Telangana Government Health Secretary Dr. Christina shared that the child’s status is being continuously observed, and there is cautious optimism regarding his recovery. According to a medical bulletin released by KIMS Hospital, Sritej is stable, with vital parameters showing improvement. He remains in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), requiring mechanical ventilation with minimal oxygen support. The hospital further stated that his fever is subsiding, and he is tolerating feeds well. Given his unchanged neurological condition, doctors are planning a tracheostomy to aid in weaning him off ventilator support.

The incident claimed the life of Sritej’s mother, Revathi, who died in the stampede on December 4. The chaos erupted when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun at the event.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to Keerthy Suresh, Antony Tattil: 11 Tamil celebs who tied the knot in 2024

Actor Allu Arjun was subsequently arrested in connection with the tragic incident. He was released on bail on Saturday following an order by the Telangana High Court. The actor secured bail after furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000.

The stampede-like situation reportedly escalated when Allu Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle, leading to uncontrollable crowd movement. Police allege that this act contributed to the chaos, ultimately resulting in Revathi’s death and injuries to her son.

